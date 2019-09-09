 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Beijing blames US for Iran nuclear tensions

Published time: 9 Sep, 2019 12:57 Edited time: 9 Sep, 2019 17:13
An Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria, September 9, 2019. © Reuters / Leonhard Foeger

China has blamed the United States for tensions over Iran’s nuclear program and called for world powers to stick to their 2015 deal with Tehran, AP reported.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Monday that the US “should abandon wrong practices such as unilateral sanctions and maximum pressure on Iran.”

Beijing believes the parties to the deal, which also include Britain, France, Germany, China, Russia and the European Union, should stay committed to all parts of the comprehensive agreement.

The comments followed Tehran’s announcement that it would start using advanced centrifuges that are prohibited under the agreement. Iran is trying to pressure Europe to find a way to ease the economic toll of the sanctions.

