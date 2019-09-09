 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Russia sees Trump’s decision on Afghanistan as negative signal, hopes for new Taliban talks

Published time: 9 Sep, 2019 10:50 Edited time: 9 Sep, 2019 14:58
Get short URL
Russia sees Trump’s decision on Afghanistan as negative signal, hopes for new Taliban talks
Afghan security forces take position during a battle with the Taliban in Kunduz province, Afghanistan, September 1, 2019. © Reuters / Stringer

US President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel a meeting with the Taliban leaders and suspend peaceful consultations is a negative signal, Russian special presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Monday.

“This is certainly a negative signal, but at the same time we take note of remarks by [Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo and representatives of the Taliban group,” Kabulov told TASS. 

“Despite the bellicose tone of these remarks, both sides note readiness to continue dialogue,” said Kabulov, who also heads the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department.

“Since emotions are running high now, combat actions could escalate for some time, but we hope it won’t be long. We believe that in the final end this [negotiating] process will continue and will be successful,” the Russian diplomat said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies