Sudan swears in 1st Cabinet since al-Bashir’s ouster

Published time: 9 Sep, 2019 08:15 Edited time: 9 Sep, 2019 11:33
Sudan's Head of Transitional Military Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and Ethiopia's PM Abiy Ahmed during the signing of the power sharing deal, in Khartoum, Sudan, August 17, 2019. © Reuters / Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Sudan has sworn in its first Cabinet since the military ousted President Omar al-Bashir in April following mass pro-democracy protests. The new members include Sudan’s first woman foreign minister, Asmaa Abdalla, and a former World Bank economist as finance minister, AP said.

The Cabinet is part of a power-sharing agreement between the military and pro-democracy demonstrators.

The agreement was signed following pressure from the US and its Arab allies, amid growing concerns the political crisis could ignite a civil war.

The new prime minister, Abdallah Hamdok, is still negotiating with the pro-democracy movement over the last two Cabinet posts.

