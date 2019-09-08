 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Powerful typhoon kills 5, injures 3 in North Korea – state news agency

Published time: 8 Sep, 2019 12:04
Typhoon Lingling on Septembr 6, 2019 © NASA Earth Observatory image by Lauren Dauphin, using MODIS data from NASA EOSDIS/LANCE and GIBS/Worldview
Typhoon Lingling killed five people and injured three after making landfall in North Korea on Saturday, state news agency KCNA reports, while 46,200 hectares of farmland and crops were impacted by the storm.

The outlet also reported that NK leader Kim Jong-un berated senior officials over their lax attitude and preparations for the severe storm system during an emergency meeting on Friday. The typhoon killed three people and injured 27 in neighboring South Korea before moving north.

