Powerful typhoon kills 5, injures 3 in North Korea – state news agency

Typhoon Lingling killed five people and injured three after making landfall in North Korea on Saturday, state news agency KCNA reports, while 46,200 hectares of farmland and crops were impacted by the storm.

The outlet also reported that NK leader Kim Jong-un berated senior officials over their lax attitude and preparations for the severe storm system during an emergency meeting on Friday. The typhoon killed three people and injured 27 in neighboring South Korea before moving north.

NW Pacific Ocean- Typhoon Lingling Makes Landfall in Northern Korea

Lingling is moving north and made landfall near Pyongyang, North Korea, earlier. NASA's Aqua satellite provided an infrared view of the storm as it was making landfall. https://t.co/IerozuDkX3pic.twitter.com/2y2d6oKScw — NASAHurricane (@NASAHurricane) September 7, 2019

