Tokyo cancels flights, shuts down trains ahead of Typhoon Faxai

Air and ground transport in Tokyo has come to a standstill as Japan braces for Typhoon Faxai, with heavy rain expected to drench the capital in the coming hours.

Japan Airlines cancelled 20 flights to and from Tokyo’s two airports on Sunday, and warned of more cancellations and delays. Inbound and outbound trains have also been suspended, according to reports.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency has said that the storm could dump as much as 30 centimeters (11 inches) of rain on the region. National broadcaster NHK warned that high-speed winds could knock over power lines and that heavy rains could lead to flooding and landslides.

