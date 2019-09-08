 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Tokyo cancels flights, shuts down trains ahead of Typhoon Faxai

Published time: 8 Sep, 2019 09:07
A woman using an umbrella struggles against strong wind and rain caused by Typhoon Jebi, in Tokyo, Japan, September 4, 2018. © REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Air and ground transport in Tokyo has come to a standstill as Japan braces for Typhoon Faxai, with heavy rain expected to drench the capital in the coming hours.

Japan Airlines cancelled 20 flights to and from Tokyo’s two airports on Sunday, and warned of more cancellations and delays. Inbound and outbound trains have also been suspended, according to reports.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency has said that the storm could dump as much as 30 centimeters (11 inches) of rain on the region. National broadcaster NHK warned that high-speed winds could knock over power lines and that heavy rains could lead to flooding and landslides.

