Paris police arrest 89 Yellow Vest protesters during ‘Act 43’

Published time: 7 Sep, 2019 18:45
Yellow Vest protesters face off with police during a demonstration in Montpellier, France, on September 7, 2019. ©  AFP / Pascal Guyot

Thousands of demonstrators marched throughout France on the 43rd consecutive weekend of Yellow Vest protests against the economic policies of President Emmanuel Macron.

Police detained 89 demonstrators in the capital Paris, saying on Twitter that their march was illegal.

French media reported the Yellow Vests were trying to protest near the iconic Champs Elysee which was banned by authorities in spring after it turned into a major hotspot for similar rallies.

Some 800 people were protesting in the capital in other locations. The biggest demonstration of the day was in the southern city of Montpellier where more than 2,000 people took to the streets. Police used tear gas to disperse some of the protesters who threw stones and Molotov cocktails. An empty police car was set on fire. In Normandy Rouen, 26 people were arrested and 100 received citations as they disobeyed the city’s ban on demonstrations downtown.

