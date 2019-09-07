Paris police arrest 89 Yellow Vest protesters during ‘Act 43’

Thousands of demonstrators marched throughout France on the 43rd consecutive weekend of Yellow Vest protests against the economic policies of President Emmanuel Macron.

Police detained 89 demonstrators in the capital Paris, saying on Twitter that their march was illegal.

L’engagement des #FDO lors des #manifestations à #Paris a permis de procéder à 89 interpellations notamment lors de la constitution de cortèges sauvages.

Aucune dégradation n’est à déplorer. pic.twitter.com/0INaZj3ziq — Préfecture de Police (@prefpolice) September 7, 2019

French media reported the Yellow Vests were trying to protest near the iconic Champs Elysee which was banned by authorities in spring after it turned into a major hotspot for similar rallies.

Some 800 people were protesting in the capital in other locations. The biggest demonstration of the day was in the southern city of Montpellier where more than 2,000 people took to the streets. Police used tear gas to disperse some of the protesters who threw stones and Molotov cocktails. An empty police car was set on fire. In Normandy Rouen, 26 people were arrested and 100 received citations as they disobeyed the city’s ban on demonstrations downtown.