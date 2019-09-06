Mexico expects relief on US tariff threat as ‘migrant flows drop’ – FM

Mexico does not expect the US to threaten to put tariffs on its goods when it holds talks next week about its efforts to curb migration from Central America, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday.

Mexico had reduced the flow of undocumented migrants crossing the country toward the US border by 56 percent between May and August, Ebrard said, speaking at a news conference alongside President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Reuters reports.

At the end of May, President Donald Trump threatened to put tariffs on all Mexican exports to the US if Mexico did not significantly curb a recent surge in illegal immigration from Central America into the US.

In June, the two sides agreed to a 90-day window for Mexico to reduce migrant flows after it agreed to deploy thousands of security forces to its borders and began taking more asylum-seekers from the US while their cases were being processed.