Lebanon’s president warns Israel would bear results of ‘any attack’

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun warned on Friday that Israel would bear the consequences of any attack. The statement came days after a flare-up at the border between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah.

The frontier between the two countries has remained calm since Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah traded fire on Sunday.

Israel’s military said it had responded with fire into south Lebanon after anti-tank missiles targeted an army base and vehicles. Hezbollah said its fighters destroyed an Israeli armored vehicle. Israel said there were no casualties.

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said this week that the episode had ended but had launched a “new phase” in which his Shiite Muslim movement would target Israeli drones that breach Lebanon’s airspace, Reuters reported. Aoun, a political ally of Hezbollah, has likened the crash of the drones, including one that exploded, to a “declaration of war.”