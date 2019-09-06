 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Lebanon’s president warns Israel would bear results of ‘any attack’

Published time: 6 Sep, 2019 12:11 Edited time: 6 Sep, 2019 17:58
The Lebanese village of Adaisseh next to the Israel-Lebanon border. © Reuters / Amir Cohen

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun warned on Friday that Israel would bear the consequences of any attack. The statement came  days after a flare-up at the border between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah.

The frontier between the two countries has remained calm since Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah traded fire on Sunday.

Israel’s military said it had responded with fire into south Lebanon after anti-tank missiles targeted an army base and vehicles. Hezbollah said its fighters destroyed an Israeli armored vehicle. Israel said there were no casualties.

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said this week that the episode had ended but had launched a “new phase” in which his Shiite Muslim movement would target Israeli drones that breach Lebanon’s airspace, Reuters reported. Aoun, a political ally of Hezbollah, has likened the crash of the drones, including one that exploded, to a “declaration of war.”

