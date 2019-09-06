German govt ready to assist Greece in tackling migrant arrivals – spokeswoman

The German government is closely watching as the number of migrants reaching the Greek islands has seen a jump. The increase in migrants coming to the islands by sea “needs to be taken seriously,” according to government spokeswoman Martina Fietz.

She said, however, on Friday that the latest arrival numbers are significantly lower than during the 2015-2016 surge in mass migration to Europe.

Germany is ready to assist Greece now through the European Union and bilaterally, Fietz said.

On Wednesday, workers at an overcrowded migrant camp on the island of Lesbos were attacked by young migrants demanding transfers to the mainland, AP reported.