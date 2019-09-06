German govt ready to assist Greece in tackling migrant arrivals – spokeswoman

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 6 Sep, 2019 16:27 Edited time: 6 Sep, 2019 17:45
Migrants from Afghanistan wait to board a catamaran that will transfer them to the mainland, in Mytilene on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 2, 2019. © Reuters / Alkis Konstantinidis

The German government is closely watching as the number of migrants reaching the Greek islands has seen a jump. The increase in migrants coming to the islands by sea “needs to be taken seriously,” according to government spokeswoman Martina Fietz.

She said, however, on Friday that the latest arrival numbers are significantly lower than during the 2015-2016 surge in mass migration to Europe.

Germany is ready to assist Greece now through the European Union and bilaterally, Fietz said.

On Wednesday, workers at an overcrowded migrant camp on the island of Lesbos were attacked by young migrants demanding transfers to the mainland, AP reported.

