Thousands of Yemeni protesters call for UAE's removal from anti-Houthi coalition

Published time: 6 Sep, 2019 14:16 Edited time: 6 Sep, 2019 16:33
Thousands of supporters of Yemen's southern separatists rally to show support to the UAE amid a standoff with the Saudi-backed government, in Aden, September 5, 2019. © Reuters / Fawaz Salman

Thousands of people have rallied in Yemen’s southwestern province Taiz to demand the exclusion of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi rebels.

Worshippers took to the streets chanting: “No UAE from now on,” and raising banners reading: “The expulsion of the UAE is a national demand,” AP reports.

The anti-Houthi coalition has recently been undermined by clashes between forces loyal to the UN-recognized government and UAE-backed separatists, who overran the temporary capital Aden and several key government positions in the south. Last week, the government accused the UAE of launching airstrikes against its forces.

The protest comes a day after thousands of demonstrators loyal to the separatist Southern Transitional Council rallied in Aden to renew their support for the UAE.

