Britain’s House of Lords approves legislation aimed at blocking no-deal Brexit

The British parliament’s upper chamber on Friday approved a bill which aims to block a no-deal Brexit at the end of October by forcing PM Boris Johnson to seek a delay to Britain’s EU departure. The House of Lords approved the bill without a formal vote at its final stage.

The decision requires Johnson to ask for a three-month extension to Britain’s EU membership if parliament has not approved either a deal or consented to leaving without agreement by October 19, Reuters said. The legislation is expected to be signed into law by Queen Elizabeth on Monday.

Johnson has dubbed it the “surrender bill” and said it has scuppered his Brexit negotiations with the EU by removing the threat of leaving without a deal.

He kicked 21 lawmakers out of his Conservative Party’s parliamentary group earlier this week for working with opposition parties in the House of Commons to pass the legislation against the government’s wishes.