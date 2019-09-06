 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Britain’s House of Lords approves legislation aimed at blocking no-deal Brexit

Published time: 6 Sep, 2019 15:17 Edited time: 6 Sep, 2019 16:17
Britain's PM Boris Johnson visits Darnford Farm in Darnford, Banchory near Aberdeen, Scotland, September 6, 2019. © Reuters / Andrew Milligan / Pool

The British parliament’s upper chamber on Friday approved a bill which aims to block a no-deal Brexit at the end of October by forcing PM Boris Johnson to seek a delay to Britain’s EU departure. The House of Lords approved the bill without a formal vote at its final stage.

The decision requires Johnson to ask for a three-month extension to Britain’s EU membership if parliament has not approved either a deal or consented to leaving without agreement by October 19, Reuters said. The legislation is expected to be signed into law by Queen Elizabeth on Monday.

Johnson has dubbed it the “surrender bill” and said it has scuppered his Brexit negotiations with the EU by removing the threat of leaving without a deal.

He kicked 21 lawmakers out of his Conservative Party’s parliamentary group earlier this week for working with opposition parties in the House of Commons to pass the legislation against the government’s wishes.

