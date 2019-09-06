 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

‘Fitch is wrong’: Carrie Lam rebukes agency for downgrade of Hong Kong credit rating

Published time: 6 Sep, 2019 13:38 Edited time: 6 Sep, 2019 14:03
Get short URL
‘Fitch is wrong’: Carrie Lam rebukes agency for downgrade of Hong Kong credit rating
Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam. © Reuters / Kai Pfaffenbach / File Photo

Fitch downgraded Hong Kong’s sovereign rating one notch from AA+ to AA and the city’s outlook from stable to negative on Friday amid persistent protests in the city. The move will have implications for the borrowing costs of companies and the government.

The credit-rating agency says ongoing events have inflicted long-lasting damage to international perceptions of the quality and effectiveness of Hong Kong’s governance system and rule of law. It also called into question the stability of its business environment.

The decision was rebuked by Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, who said “what happened in the past few months did not undermine ‘one country, two systems’ [principle] at all.”

It is Hong Kong’s first downgrade in rating by Fitch since 1995. The latest rating still signifies the third highest investment grade.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies