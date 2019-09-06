 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US, France to discuss naval coordination in Strait of Hormuz

Published time: 6 Sep, 2019 10:17 Edited time: 6 Sep, 2019 11:54
MH-60S helicopter hovers in the air with an oil tanker in the background as the USS John C. Stennis makes its way to the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz, December 21, 2018. © Reuters / Hamad I Mohammed

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and his French counterpart, Florence Parly, will discuss on Saturday how the two countries’ navies could coordinate moves to ‘ensure freedom of navigation’ in the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters quoted a senior US defense official as saying on Friday.

“We recognize that France has an interest in participating in freedom of navigation, bringing freedom of navigation capabilities to the Gulf,” the official said ahead of Esper’s meeting with Parly in Paris.

France has ruled out joining a US-led coalition of countries protecting oil tankers and cargo ships from threats allegedly posed by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, but has pushed for a European alternative.

