US, France to discuss naval coordination in Strait of Hormuz

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and his French counterpart, Florence Parly, will discuss on Saturday how the two countries’ navies could coordinate moves to ‘ensure freedom of navigation’ in the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters quoted a senior US defense official as saying on Friday.

“We recognize that France has an interest in participating in freedom of navigation, bringing freedom of navigation capabilities to the Gulf,” the official said ahead of Esper’s meeting with Parly in Paris.

France has ruled out joining a US-led coalition of countries protecting oil tankers and cargo ships from threats allegedly posed by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, but has pushed for a European alternative.