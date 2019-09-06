 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
No-deal Brexit is ‘pretty obvious now,’ no more talks – Finnish PM

Published time: 6 Sep, 2019 08:21 Edited time: 6 Sep, 2019 10:15
Finland's Prime Minister Antti Rinne. © Reuters / Francois Lenoir

It is obvious now that Britain is set to leave the EU without a negotiated divorce treaty, the prime minister of Finland, which holds the bloc’s rotating presidency, said on Friday.

“The situation in Britain is quite a mess now, we don’t know what is happening there,” Reuters quoted Antti Rinne as saying in Helsinki. “It seems pretty obvious now that we are not getting Brexit with agreement.”

There will be no new negotiations over Britain’s exit agreement from the bloc, Rinne added. “We are not going to open this agreement we negotiated” between Britain and the EU, the PM said.

