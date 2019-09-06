No-deal Brexit is ‘pretty obvious now,’ no more talks – Finnish PM

It is obvious now that Britain is set to leave the EU without a negotiated divorce treaty, the prime minister of Finland, which holds the bloc’s rotating presidency, said on Friday.

“The situation in Britain is quite a mess now, we don’t know what is happening there,” Reuters quoted Antti Rinne as saying in Helsinki. “It seems pretty obvious now that we are not getting Brexit with agreement.”

There will be no new negotiations over Britain’s exit agreement from the bloc, Rinne added. “We are not going to open this agreement we negotiated” between Britain and the EU, the PM said.