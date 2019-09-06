 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Legal challenge to block BoJo from suspending UK Parliament rejected by the High Court

Published time: 6 Sep, 2019 09:40
Remain campaigner Gina Miller © Reuters / Toby Melville
A legal bid led by Remain campaigner Gina Miller and supported by ex-Tory PM John Major to stop Boris Johnson shutting down Parliament for five weeks has been thrown out by the High Court.

Lord Justice Burnett told the court in London on Friday that “We have concluded that, whilst we should grant permission to apply for judicial review, the claim must be dismissed.”

Lord Pannick, the barrister representing the team behind the legal challenge, revealed that Miller was “disappointed” with the decision, but that the case will now proceed up to the Supreme Court as early as next week.

