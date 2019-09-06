Legal challenge to block BoJo from suspending UK Parliament rejected by the High Court

A legal bid led by Remain campaigner Gina Miller and supported by ex-Tory PM John Major to stop Boris Johnson shutting down Parliament for five weeks has been thrown out by the High Court.

Lord Justice Burnett told the court in London on Friday that “We have concluded that, whilst we should grant permission to apply for judicial review, the claim must be dismissed.”



Lord Pannick, the barrister representing the team behind the legal challenge, revealed that Miller was “disappointed” with the decision, but that the case will now proceed up to the Supreme Court as early as next week.