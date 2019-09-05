 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

France calls on Tehran to comply with 2015 nuclear deal commitments

Published time: 5 Sep, 2019 16:23 Edited time: 5 Sep, 2019 16:30
Get short URL
France calls on Tehran to comply with 2015 nuclear deal commitments
France's top diplomat Emmanuel Bonne meets with Iran's FM Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran, July 10, 2019. © Reuters / Nazanin Tabatabaee / WANA

France’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday called on Iran to refrain from any concrete action that does not comply with its 2015 nuclear deal obligations.

The statement came after Tehran said it would develop centrifuges for faster uranium enrichment.

“Iran must refrain from any concrete action that is not in line with its commitments and that may hinder de-escalation efforts,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said in Paris.

She added that France would study the Iranian announcement with its partners and the UN atomic agency, Reuters reported.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies