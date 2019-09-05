 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US has not asked Japan to host missile systems, PM Abe says

Published time: 5 Sep, 2019 15:17 Edited time: 5 Sep, 2019 16:19
Japan's PM Shinzo Abe during a plenary session of Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, September 5, 2019. © Reuters / Alexander Nemenov / Pool

Washington has not addressed Tokyo with proposals for deploying US missile systems in Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, on Thursday.

“As far as US missile systems in Japan are concerned, Japan has not received any proposals for their deployment,” he said.

Abe said that “Japan’s current missile defense system is not governed by the US” and the new systems being purchased from the US manufacturers, Aegis Ashore, “will be controlled by Japan,” according to TASS.

The PM says the situation in Japan is different from that in South Korea and Poland, where the US runs the missile defense systems on its own.

