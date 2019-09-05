 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
India says landline phone service restored in Kashmir, residents see no signs of ‘normalcy’

Published time: 5 Sep, 2019 14:29 Edited time: 5 Sep, 2019 16:03
Vegetable vendors assemble at a floating market in the interior of Dal lake during restrictions, in Srinagar, September 5, 2019. © Reuters / Danish Ismail

Officials said on Thursday they have restored landline telephone service in Indian-administered Kashmir after suspending most communications on August 5, when India’s government downgraded the Muslim-majority region’s autonomy.

People lined up at offices or homes that have landline telephones to try to contact family and friends after being unable to do so for a month, AP reported.

The government says it suspended communications across the Kashmir Valley, including the main city of Srinagar, to prevent rumors from spreading after a strict security lockdown was imposed.

Residents are still resisting attempts by authorities to show some signs of normalcy returning in the valley, with shopkeepers refusing to open despite India easing some curbs, Reuters said.

