India says landline phone service restored in Kashmir, residents see no signs of ‘normalcy’

Officials said on Thursday they have restored landline telephone service in Indian-administered Kashmir after suspending most communications on August 5, when India’s government downgraded the Muslim-majority region’s autonomy.

People lined up at offices or homes that have landline telephones to try to contact family and friends after being unable to do so for a month, AP reported.

The government says it suspended communications across the Kashmir Valley, including the main city of Srinagar, to prevent rumors from spreading after a strict security lockdown was imposed.

Residents are still resisting attempts by authorities to show some signs of normalcy returning in the valley, with shopkeepers refusing to open despite India easing some curbs, Reuters said.