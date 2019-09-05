 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Iran to announce details of 3rd cut in nuclear commitments on Saturday – report

Published time: 5 Sep, 2019 12:15 Edited time: 5 Sep, 2019 14:19
Get short URL
Iran to announce details of 3rd cut in nuclear commitments on Saturday – report
The Iranian flag flutters in front the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria. © Reuters / Lisi Niesner

Tehran will provide details on Saturday of its latest scaling back of its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal in response to US sanctions, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.

Atomic energy organization spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi will set out the details of Iran’s third cut in its nuclear commitments since May, the report said on Thursday.

The previous day, President Hassan Rouhani said that the new steps included abandoning all limits set by the 2015 deal to Iran’s nuclear research and development, AFP said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies