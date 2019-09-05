Iran to announce details of 3rd cut in nuclear commitments on Saturday – report

Tehran will provide details on Saturday of its latest scaling back of its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal in response to US sanctions, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.

Atomic energy organization spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi will set out the details of Iran’s third cut in its nuclear commitments since May, the report said on Thursday.

The previous day, President Hassan Rouhani said that the new steps included abandoning all limits set by the 2015 deal to Iran’s nuclear research and development, AFP said.