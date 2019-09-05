 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
New Italian coalition govt sworn in

Published time: 5 Sep, 2019 11:35 Edited time: 5 Sep, 2019 14:00
Italian PM Giuseppe Conte smiles with Transport Minister Paola De Micheli and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio at the cabinet swearing-in ceremony at the Quirinale Presidential Palace in Rome, September 5, 2019. © Reuters / Remo Casilli

A new Italian government was sworn into office on Thursday, with the pro-European Democratic Party (PD) flanking the anti-establishment Five-Star Movement. The unlikely alliance has been cheered on by financial markets, Reuters reports.

The administration looks certain to seek a much less conflictual relationship with the EU than the previous coalition, which was comprised of the Five-Star Movement and the right-wing League, which constantly railed against EU budget and migration rules.

The PD has taken charge of the Economy Ministry and the European Affairs Ministry, while former PD prime minister Paolo Gentiloni looks certain to become Italy’s next EU commissioner – appointments that should guarantee smooth ties with Brussels.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, a law professor with no party affiliation, led his new team of seven women and 14 men in the swearing-in ceremony at the presidential palace.

