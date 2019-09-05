 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Turkey may ‘return 1mn refugees’ to Syria as Erdogan warns of new migrant wave in Europe

Published time: 5 Sep, 2019 10:37 Edited time: 5 Sep, 2019 11:13
Nizip refugee camp near the Turkish-Syrian border in Gaziantep province, Turkey. © Reuters / Umit Bektas

Ankara plans to resettle 1 million refugees in northern Syria and may reopen the route for migrants into Europe if it does not receive adequate international support for the plan, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Turkey hosts 3.6 million Syrian refugees and controls parts of north Syria where it says 350,000 Syrians have already returned. It is setting up a “safe zone” with the US in the northeast where Erdogan said many more could be moved.

“We should form such a safe zone that we, as Turkey, can build towns here in lieu of the tent cities here,” Reuters quoted Erdogan as saying in a speech in Ankara. “Our goal is for at least one million of our Syrian brothers to return to the safe zone we will form along our 450km border.”

“Give us logistical support and we can go build housing at 30km (20 miles) depth in northern Syria. This way, we can provide them with humanitarian living conditions,” he said. “Otherwise we will have to open the gates,” Erdogan said.

