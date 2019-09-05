Netanyahu calls for more pressure on Iran, not talks

Israel’s prime minister has said now is the time to ratchet up pressure on Iran and not the time for talks, as Tehran appears poised to move further away from its commitments under the nuclear deal with world powers.

Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran’s continued “violations” of the deal, as well as “aggressive actions” on international shipping and alleged attempts to stage “murderous attacks” on Israel, are the impetus for more sanctions, AP reports. The PM spoke on Thursday ahead of a trip to London.

Tehran is expected to take additional steps away from the 2015 nuclear accord on Friday and accelerate nuclear activities if Europe fails to provide a solution for Iran to sell its oil abroad following US sanctions.

President Donald Trump had suggested a day earlier that he was open to negotiations with Tehran.