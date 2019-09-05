 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Netanyahu calls for more pressure on Iran, not talks

Published time: 5 Sep, 2019 07:50 Edited time: 5 Sep, 2019 09:41
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. © Reuters / Ronen Zvulun

Israel’s prime minister has said now is the time to ratchet up pressure on Iran and not the time for talks, as Tehran appears poised to move further away from its commitments under the nuclear deal with world powers.

Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran’s continued “violations” of the deal, as well as “aggressive actions” on international shipping and alleged attempts to stage “murderous attacks” on Israel, are the impetus for more sanctions, AP reports. The PM spoke on Thursday ahead of a trip to London.

Tehran is expected to take additional steps away from the 2015 nuclear accord on Friday and accelerate nuclear activities if Europe fails to provide a solution for Iran to sell its oil abroad following US sanctions.

President Donald Trump had suggested a day earlier that he was open to negotiations with Tehran.

