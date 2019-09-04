 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Polish govt pressured to clarify whether it bought Israeli phone spyware Pegasus

Published time: 4 Sep, 2019 16:59 Edited time: 4 Sep, 2019 17:06
Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. © Reuters / Yves Herman

The Polish government has come under pressure to clarify whether it has purchased sophisticated and potentially illegal phone surveillance technology that has been used to stifle dissent in other countries, AP reported.

Opposition lawmakers asked Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki whether the special services bought Pegasus, the spyware produced by an Israeli company called NSO Group. Morawiecki said: “Everything that needs to be, will be clarified in due time.”

The parliamentary discussion on Wednesday follows an investigative report by private broadcaster TVN, which indicated that the country’s Anti-Corruption Bureau might have bought the system.

MPs expressed concerns that the technology could be used against independent journalists or opposition politicians.

