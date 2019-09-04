Indonesia sends back hundreds of shipping containers full of waste ‘to countries of origin’

Indonesia has sent hundreds of garbage-filled shipping containers back to their countries of origin, according to the customs agency.

The Southeast Asian nation, which is pushing back against becoming a dumping ground for foreign trash, has already returned about 250 containers seized across the archipelago in recent months, and authorities are inspecting more than 1,000 others, AFP reported.

Customs officials say that 49 containers of waste seized on Batam Island near Singapore have been shipped back to the United States, Germany, France, Hong Kong, and Australia.