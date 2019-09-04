 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Indonesia sends back hundreds of shipping containers full of waste ‘to countries of origin’

Published time: 4 Sep, 2019 15:16 Edited time: 4 Sep, 2019 16:19
© Reuters / Willy Kurniawan / File Photo

Indonesia has sent hundreds of garbage-filled shipping containers back to their countries of origin, according to the customs agency.

The Southeast Asian nation, which is pushing back against becoming a dumping ground for foreign trash, has already returned about 250 containers seized across the archipelago in recent months, and authorities are inspecting more than 1,000 others, AFP reported.

Customs officials say that 49 containers of waste seized on Batam Island near Singapore have been shipped back to the United States, Germany, France, Hong Kong, and Australia.

