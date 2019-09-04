 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pakistan, India officials discuss Sikh border crossing amid Kashmir tensions

Published time: 4 Sep, 2019 13:05 Edited time: 4 Sep, 2019 16:18
A Kashmiri man walks on a bridge during restrictions after scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, September 1, 2019. © Reuters / Danish Ismail

Pakistani and Indian officials are meeting on Wednesday to finalize a draft agreement for the opening of a border crossing to allow Sikh pilgrims from India to cross easily into Pakistan and visit a shrine there, AP reported.

The meeting on the Indian side of the land border at the town of Wagah-Attari is taking place despite increasing tensions between Pakistan and India over the disputed Kashmir region.

Pakistan wants to open this corridor in November. The two sides plan to give special permits instead of issuing visas to Sikh devotees to enable them visit the shrine of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Narowal border district, AP said.

Anti-India sentiment has run high in Pakistan since New Delhi last month revoked Kashmir’s special status. Kashmir is split between India and Pakistan but claimed by both in its entirety.

