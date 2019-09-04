Afghan govt has 'concerns' about peace deal reached between US, Taliban negotiators

The Afghan government has concerns about the draft peace agreement reached between US and Taliban negotiators and wants further clarification, President Ashraf Ghani’s spokesman said on Wednesday.

The deal would see around 5,000 US troops withdrawn and five bases closed in exchange for guarantees that Afghanistan would not be used as a base for militant attacks on America. The plan was presented to Ghani this week by the special US envoy for peace in Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad.

With the Taliban stepping up attacks in the capital Kabul and provincial centers across the country, the agreement has faced skepticism from several sides, including a number of former US officials and politicians, Reuters said.

“The Afghan government is also concerned and we, therefore, would like further clarity on this document to completely analyze its dangers and negative consequences and avoid the dangers,” Ghani’s spokesman, Sediq Sediqqi, tweeted.