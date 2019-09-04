 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Scottish court rules Johnson’s prorogation of parliament is lawful

Published time: 4 Sep, 2019 09:45 Edited time: 4 Sep, 2019 10:22
Scottish court rules Johnson’s prorogation of parliament is lawful
Britain's PM Boris Johnson speaks in the House of Commons in London, September 3, 2019. © Reuters / UK Parliament / Jessica Taylor

The Court of Session in Edinburgh has rejected an attempt to prevent Boris Johnson’s prorogation of the House of Commons, the Guardian reports. The judge, Lord Doherty, said “there has been no contravention of the rule of law.”

“Parliament is the master of its own proceedings. It is for parliament to decide when it sits. Parliament can sit before and after prorogation,” he added.

The case was initiated by the campaigning barrister Jolyon Maugham QC alongside a cross-party group of 75 MPs and peers, including the SNP’s Joanna Cherry.

The SNP reportedly said it would seek to appeal the finding by the Court of Session in Edinburgh. Similar cases are to be heard in Northern Ireland and England.

