Scottish court rules Johnson’s prorogation of parliament is lawful

The Court of Session in Edinburgh has rejected an attempt to prevent Boris Johnson’s prorogation of the House of Commons, the Guardian reports. The judge, Lord Doherty, said “there has been no contravention of the rule of law.”

“Parliament is the master of its own proceedings. It is for parliament to decide when it sits. Parliament can sit before and after prorogation,” he added.

The case was initiated by the campaigning barrister Jolyon Maugham QC alongside a cross-party group of 75 MPs and peers, including the SNP’s Joanna Cherry.

The SNP reportedly said it would seek to appeal the finding by the Court of Session in Edinburgh. Similar cases are to be heard in Northern Ireland and England.