 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Japan says no decision yet on contaminated Fukushima water

Published time: 4 Sep, 2019 07:49 Edited time: 4 Sep, 2019 10:07
Get short URL
Japan says no decision yet on contaminated Fukushima water
Storage tanks for radioactive water at Tokyo Electric Power Co’s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan. © Reuters / Issei Kato / File Photo

Japan is still considering options for handling contaminated water at Tokyo Electric Power’s wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant amid worries the water may be dumped into the ocean, government officials told diplomats on Wednesday.

A massive body of tainted water – more than a million tons as of August – is building up at the plant, crippled by a 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The operator, TEPCO, which tries to cool the melted fuel cores by pouring water over them, has said it will run out of tank space by mid-2022, according to Reuters.

The briefing for embassy officials in Tokyo follows a meeting in August of a government panel of experts looking into ways to solve the water problem.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies