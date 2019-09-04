Japan says no decision yet on contaminated Fukushima water

Japan is still considering options for handling contaminated water at Tokyo Electric Power’s wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant amid worries the water may be dumped into the ocean, government officials told diplomats on Wednesday.

A massive body of tainted water – more than a million tons as of August – is building up at the plant, crippled by a 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The operator, TEPCO, which tries to cool the melted fuel cores by pouring water over them, has said it will run out of tank space by mid-2022, according to Reuters.

The briefing for embassy officials in Tokyo follows a meeting in August of a government panel of experts looking into ways to solve the water problem.