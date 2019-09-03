 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
N. Macedonia expects to learn date for EU accession talks within weeks

Published time: 3 Sep, 2019 16:37 Edited time: 3 Sep, 2019 17:57
N. Macedonia expects to learn date for EU accession talks within weeks
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo greets North Macedonia's FM Nikola Dimitrov before a plenary meeting of the NATO foreign ministers' session in Washington, April 4, 2019. © Reuters / Joshua Roberts

North Macedonia expects that a date for the start of EU accession talks will finally be fixed in October, it said on Tuesday. Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov told Reuters that a start to accession talks would help persuade young people there not to emigrate and seek a “European style of life” elsewhere.

The former Yugoslav republic changed its name from Macedonia to North Macedonia this year, ending a more than two-decade dispute with Greece over use of the name.

The European Commission formally recommended in May that North Macedonia should start negotiations to join the EU. The country had hoped to get the date to start accession talks in June. However, the Commission postponed the decision for October.

“If there is no proper realization of this opportunity this essentially means that there is no perspective for the region,” Dimitrov said.

