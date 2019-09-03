 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Search for pilots underway, as ground attack jet crashes in southern Russia

Published time: 3 Sep, 2019 12:08 Edited time: 3 Sep, 2019 12:27
An unarmed two-seater combat jet has gone down outside the town of Budennovsk in North Caucasus, prompting a search for both pilots, who managed to eject from the plane, the Russian defense ministry has said.

An Su-25UB operated by the Russian Air Force has crashed over a remote area while on a training mission. At the time of writing, the crew –a cadet and an instructor– were still missing. “We’ve dispatched a helicopter to find the ejected pilots, their fate is unclear,” the defense ministry said. The aircraft caused no damage on the ground.

