Search for pilots underway, as ground attack jet crashes in southern Russia

An unarmed two-seater combat jet has gone down outside the town of Budennovsk in North Caucasus, prompting a search for both pilots, who managed to eject from the plane, the Russian defense ministry has said.

An Su-25UB operated by the Russian Air Force has crashed over a remote area while on a training mission. At the time of writing, the crew –a cadet and an instructor– were still missing. “We’ve dispatched a helicopter to find the ejected pilots, their fate is unclear,” the defense ministry said. The aircraft caused no damage on the ground.