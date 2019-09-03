 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Court sentences Russian blogger to 5 years in penal colony for threats to police officers’ children

Published time: 3 Sep, 2019 11:55 Edited time: 3 Sep, 2019 12:01
Court sentences Russian blogger to 5 years in penal colony for threats to police officers’ children
Vladislav Sinitsa, who is accused of posting threats against law enforcement officers' children on his social media accounts, at Moscow's Presnensky Court. © Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov

Moscow’s Presnensky District Court on Tuesday sentenced Russian blogger Vladislav Sinitsa, who was charged with extremism over his tweets, published after unsanctioned protests in the capital, threatening the children of Russian law enforcement officers. He was sentenced to five years in a general regime colony.
The indictment says Sinitsa had published “extremism-related” calls on social media “urging a wide range of people to begin illegal acts of violence” against children of law enforcers.
His actions pursued a goal “of instigating hostility and hatred against all law enforcers and their families,” according to investigators.
The blogger pleaded not guilty to the charges. Lawyer Denis Tikhonov told TASS that Sinitsa would appeal the sentence in the Moscow City Court and at the European Court of Human Rights.

