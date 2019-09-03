European Commission sees no-deal Brexit as ‘very distinct possibility’

A no-deal Brexit is a very distinct possibility but not a preferred option for the European Union, the EU executive said on Tuesday.

The European Commission believes Britain’s withdrawal from the EU on the basis of the deal agreed between the former Prime Minister Theresa May and Brussels would be the best solution, its spokeswoman said. The British parliament has rejected that deal three times.

“Our working assumption is that there will be Brexit on October 31,” spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said. “Whether it is the most likely scenario… I would say it is a very distinct possibility, which is precisely why we launch this final call to be prepared in case a no-deal Brexit occurs.”

“The best outcome would be a Brexit on the basis of the negotiated withdrawal agreement,” Reuters quoted her as saying.