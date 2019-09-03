 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
European Commission sees no-deal Brexit as ‘very distinct possibility’

Published time: 3 Sep, 2019 10:59 Edited time: 3 Sep, 2019 11:31
The European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, August 28, 2019. © Reuters / Francois Lenoir

A no-deal Brexit is a very distinct possibility but not a preferred option for the European Union, the EU executive said on Tuesday.

The European Commission believes Britain’s withdrawal from the EU on the basis of the deal agreed between the former Prime Minister Theresa May and Brussels would be the best solution, its spokeswoman said. The British parliament has rejected that deal three times.

“Our working assumption is that there will be Brexit on October 31,” spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said. “Whether it is the most likely scenario… I would say it is a very distinct possibility, which is precisely why we launch this final call to be prepared in case a no-deal Brexit occurs.”

“The best outcome would be a Brexit on the basis of the negotiated withdrawal agreement,” Reuters quoted her as saying.

