5-Star & Democratic Party agree program to form new Italy’s govt

The anti-establishment Five Star Movement and Democratic Party (PD) unveiled a shared policy program on Tuesday to serve as the basis of Italy’s new coalition government. An expansionary 2020 budget is at the top of their agenda, Reuters reported.

The two parties, traditional foes, have agreed to form a new coalition to head of snap elections after the previous administration comprising Five Star and the far-right League collapsed last month.

Five Star supporters are holding an online ballot on whether to support the proposed coalition; results are due on Tuesday. With voting just under way, the parties published a 21-point program that would underpin the planned government.

Emphasizing social justice, the parties pledged to introduce a minimum salary, avoid a planned VAT sales hike, and boost spending on education, research, and welfare. The program also called for a web tax on multinationals.