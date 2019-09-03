Belarus president calls on intl organizations to form counter-terrorism front

International organizations need to work together for the development of a counter-terrorism front, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said on Tuesday. Speaking at the international conference on counter-terrorism in Minsk, he said that Belarus continues supporting all the counter-terrorism initiatives within the UN framework.

Minsk strengthens partnership in counter-terrorism, shares information and participates in developing a network of counter-terrorism coordinators, BelTA quoted the president as saying. “Today’s scale of terrorist activities, however, requires going beyond one organization,” Lukashenko said.

He noted that the development of “a strong-knit counter-terrorism front” by the UN, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the EU, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the CIS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and other international organizations “is the only way to counteract this threat effectively.”

Lukashenko added that the idea to unite the OSCE and the ASEAN under the aegis of the Minsk conference on counter-terrorism was relevant and timely.