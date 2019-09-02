 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Greece moves hundreds of asylum seekers from Lesbos camp

Published time: 2 Sep, 2019 14:11 Edited time: 2 Sep, 2019 20:16
The Moria camp for refugees and migrants and part of a makeshift camp set next to Moria, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 19, 2018. © Reuters / Giorgos Moutafis / File Photo

Greece began moving hundreds of asylum-seekers on Monday from a camp on the island of Lesbos that holds around four times the number of people it was built for, Reuters reports. Over 11,000 refugees and migrants, most of whom have fled war or poverty in the Middle East, Asia or Africa, are holed up at Moria in Europe’s biggest migrant camp.

Some 635 people, mostly families, boarded a passenger ship on Monday for facilities in northern Greece, and more were due to leave later in the day.

Moving asylum-seekers from island camps to the mainland is part of government measures announced on August 31 to deal with the rising numbers. All of Greece's five formal island camps are over capacity.

Moria, a disused military base, has been criticized by humanitarian organizations for its squalid living conditions. It currently holds the highest number of people in three years.

