Pompeo to discuss Afghanistan peace deal with NATO’s Stoltenberg

Published time: 2 Sep, 2019 16:52 Edited time: 2 Sep, 2019 18:02
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels, Belgium, April 27, 2018. © Reuters / Virginia Mayo / Pool

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo headed to Brussels on Monday to discuss a proposed Afghan peace deal with the NATO chief and to seek fresh engagement with new EU leaders.

Pompeo will talk about Afghanistan with the alliance's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday. The meeting comes a day after the US envoy, who has led efforts to strike a deal with the Taliban to end 18 years of war, showed the draft peace agreement to the Kabul government.

Under the deal, the US would withdraw troops from five bases in Afghanistan within about four months of it being approved, provided the Taliban stick to their commitments, AFP said.

President Donald Trump last week said America would maintain a permanent presence there – with 8,600 troops initially – in any event.

