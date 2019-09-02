Turkey may purchase ‘additional S-400s' from Russia if US won't sell Patriot systems – FM

Ankara may purchase an additional batch of S-400 air defense missile systems from Russia, according to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

“Today we need more systems until we can produce our own. And if we can buy from the United States, we will buy Patriots. If not, then we will buy more S-400s,” Sputnik quoted Cavusoglu as having said at a strategic forum in Bled. “We are an independent country,” he added.

The Turkish military said on August 27 that the second stage of deliveries of the S-400 systems had begun, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that this handover would continue until the end of September.