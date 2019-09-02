 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Israel lifts fuel restriction as calm returns to Gaza after rocket attacks

Published time: 2 Sep, 2019 12:14 Edited time: 2 Sep, 2019 14:10
Get short URL
Israel lifts fuel restriction as calm returns to Gaza after rocket attacks
A fuel tanker leaves the Gaza power plant in the central Gaza Strip, August 26, 2019. © Reuters / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Israel has lifted a restriction on fuel delivered to Gaza for electricity, a week after cutting the flow by half over a series of violent incidents.

Israeli Defense Ministry unit COGAT announced on August 26 it was halving the amount of fuel allowed into Gaza from its territory, after three rockets were fired at the Jewish state the day before. Israel responded with air strikes against the Gaza Strip’s ruling Hamas movement.

A further round occurred on August 27, when Gaza militants fired a mortar round across the border and an Israeli aircraft struck a Hamas post in northern Gaza in response, AFP reports. There have not been projectile launches from Gaza since.

A defense official said that the fuel restriction had been removed on Sunday. Israel maintains a crippling blockade of Gaza it says is necessary to isolate Hamas, but which critics label collective punishment.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies