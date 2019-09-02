 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Italian police seize German rescue ship, will disembark over 100 migrants

Published time: 2 Sep, 2019 10:05 Edited time: 2 Sep, 2019 11:37
Claus-Peter Reisch, captain of the humanitarian charity ship 'MV Lifeline', walks out of the Courts of Justice after a court hearing in Valletta, Malta, May 14, 2019. © Reuters / Darrin Zammit Lupi

Italian police on Monday seized a German migrant rescue ship that had been stranded at sea for a week, and will disembark more than 100 migrants soon, according to a police spokesman.

The ship’s captain had earlier set course for the port of Pozzallo, on the island of Sicily, sparking a new standoff between rescuers and Italy’s interior minister, and just as he looks set to lose his job, Reuters reported.

Last week, Minister Matteo Salvini signed a decree banning the ‘Eleonore’ from entering Italian waters, as part of his closed-door policy on migrants arriving by boat from north Africa. “The ship was seized,” a spokesman for Italy’s financial police confirmed in Rome.

The captain of the ‘Eleonore’, Claus-Peter Reisch, tweeted on Monday that Italian authorities were on board. He had earlier said he'd decided to enter Italian waters and head for shelter because of storms. The ship is operated by the German charity Mission Lifeline.

