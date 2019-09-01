Seven people killed in crash of light aircraft in the Philippines

Seven people were killed when a small plane crashed in a resort area near the Philippines' capital Manila, authorities say. The crash sparked a fire and sent people fleeing and firefighters scrambling to control it.

The Philippines Civil Aviation Authority said that the light plane, which was on a medical evacuation flight from Dipolog, a city south of Manila, had disappeared from radar for unknown reasons at the same time of the crash.

Seven bodies have been found so far and it is believed that all eight persons who were on board the plane have been killed in the crash.