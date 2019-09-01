 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 1 Sep, 2019 15:57
Seven people killed in crash of light aircraft in the Philippines
© AFP / STR

Seven people were killed when a small plane crashed in a resort area near the Philippines' capital Manila, authorities say. The crash sparked a fire and sent people fleeing and firefighters scrambling to control it.

The Philippines Civil Aviation Authority said that the light plane, which was on a medical evacuation flight from Dipolog, a city south of Manila, had disappeared from radar for unknown reasons at the same time of the crash.

Seven bodies have been found so far and it is believed that all eight persons who were on board the plane have been killed in the crash.

