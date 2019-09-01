West Texas shooting spree death toll rises to 7 – reports
Published time: 1 Sep, 2019 14:59
The death toll from Saturday’s gun rampage in Odessa, Texas rose to seven on Sunday, according to local news reports. Police earlier said five people, including the gunman, were killed in the mass shooting that began with a traffic stop and ended when the shooter was cornered in the parking lot in the west Texas town. Officials said a news conference will be held later Sunday.
Like this story? Share it with a friend!