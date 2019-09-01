 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

West Texas shooting spree death toll rises to 7 – reports

Published time: 1 Sep, 2019 14:59
Get short URL

The death toll from Saturday’s gun rampage in Odessa, Texas rose to seven on Sunday, according to local news reports. Police earlier said five people, including the gunman, were killed in the mass shooting that began with a traffic stop and ended when the shooter was cornered in the parking lot in the west Texas town. Officials said a news conference will be held later Sunday.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies