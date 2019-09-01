Iran’s Rouhani warns Macron of ‘reducing nuclear commitments’

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani spoke to his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, warning him that Iran could take the next step in reducing its nuclear commitments if Europe doesn’t fulfill its obligations.

The conversation came as part of efforts to de-escalate the tense situation that has been going on for several months in the Persian Gulf region between the US and Iran. Macron had expressed hope for a meeting between Rouhani and US President Donald Trump. Rouhani, however, played down the possibility until the US sanctions on Iran are lifted.

Rouhani stated that Iran’s next possible steps “would be reversible.” At the same time, he accused Europe of “not taking concrete measures to implement their commitments” to the nuclear deal between Iran and several world powers – known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was unilaterally abandoned by the US. He warned that the JCPOA is “unchangeable” and that “all parties must be committed to its contents.”