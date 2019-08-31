 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US engages in piracy and threats – Iran’s foreign minister

Published time: 31 Aug, 2019 17:00
© Reuters / Jon Nazca

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif took to Twitter to denounce the US’ actions towards his country. In his latest message, directed at US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Zarif told the senior diplomat to “stop nagging” and that “Iran will sell oil to any and all buyers”.

“Now US engages in piracy and threats to prevent Iran from selling oil to its traditional customers,” Zarif wrote.

Zarif’s message is a swipe at US efforts to detain the Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya, which was recently released from Gibraltar by the UK after being held in July. The tanker and its captain have already been blacklisted by the US authorities.

