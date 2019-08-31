 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Greece adopts tougher measures to deal with new migrant spike

Published time: 31 Aug, 2019 15:06
FILE PHOTO: Refugees and migrants jump off a boat as they arrive on the Greek island of Lesbos © Reuters / Giorgos Moutafis

The Greek government announced it will introduce a set of new actions in order to deal with a renewed migrant flow. The move comes as over a dozen migrant boats simultaneously arrived on the island of Lesbos from Turkey on Thursday, the first such arrival in three years. These new arrivals have increased the pressure on the already overcrowded migrant camps on Greek islands.

The new measures include moving migrants to the Greek mainland, increased border surveillance in cooperation with EU border patrol agency Frontex and NATO, as well as stronger police patrols to identify rejected asylum seekers that remain in the country illegally.

The government plan will also shorten the asylum process by abolishing second stage appeals when an asylum request is rejected, resulting in immediate deportation.

