Afghan forces thwart Taliban attack on Kunduz, bring city under control – MoD

Government troops regained control over Kunduz, repelling a massive attempt by the Taliban to capture the city, TOLO News reported on Saturday, citing acting Defense Minister Asadullah Khaled. At least 35 Taliban fighters, including a key commander of the group, were killed, according to the National Directorate of Security.

The militant movement assaulted one of Afghanistan’s biggest cities overnight from several directions, seizing a local hospital and a number of residential areas. Kabul sent reinforcements with the air force supporting the ground troops.