Afghan forces thwart Taliban attack on Kunduz, bring city under control – MoD

Published time: 31 Aug, 2019 13:36
Afghan security forces patrol an area in the downtown of Kunduz city © Reuters / Stringer

Government troops regained control over Kunduz, repelling a massive attempt by the Taliban to capture the city, TOLO News reported on Saturday, citing acting Defense Minister Asadullah Khaled. At least 35 Taliban fighters, including a key commander of the group, were killed, according to the National Directorate of Security.
The militant movement assaulted one of Afghanistan’s biggest cities overnight from several directions, seizing a local hospital and a number of residential areas. Kabul sent reinforcements with the air force supporting the ground troops.

