Trial date set at Guantanamo prison for 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the accused mastermind behind the September 11 attacks, will stand trial at the US military prison in Guantanamo Bay in early 2021, according to the Office of Military Commissions.

Mohammed, 55, better known by his initials “KSM,” will be tried on January 11, 2021 along with four other individuals implicated in the 9/11 plot, a military judge ruled on Friday. The five suspects all face the death penalty.

The 9/11 attacks left nearly 3,000 dead in New York, Washington, DC, and Pennsylvania in 2001, and provided the impetus for Washington’s nearly 20-year-old “War on Terror.”