 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Trial date set at Guantanamo prison for 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed

Published time: 30 Aug, 2019 21:18
Get short URL
Trial date set at Guantanamo prison for 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed
Khalid Sheikh Mohammed during his arrest on March 1, 2003. ©  Reuters / U.S.News & World Report

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the accused mastermind behind the September 11 attacks, will stand trial at the US military prison in Guantanamo Bay in early 2021, according to the Office of Military Commissions.

Mohammed, 55, better known by his initials “KSM,” will be tried on January 11, 2021 along with four other individuals implicated in the 9/11 plot, a military judge ruled on Friday. The five suspects all face the death penalty.

The 9/11 attacks left nearly 3,000 dead in New York, Washington, DC, and Pennsylvania in 2001, and provided the impetus for Washington’s nearly 20-year-old “War on Terror.”

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies