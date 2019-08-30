 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Kurds withdrawal from N. Syria ‘must be confirmed,’ Ankara says

Published time: 30 Aug, 2019 15:59 Edited time: 30 Aug, 2019 16:23
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) take part in a military parade as they celebrate victory over the Islamic State, in Qamishli, Syria, March 28, 2019. © Reuters / Rodi Said

Turkey on Friday said it needed to see evidence of a pullout by Kurdish fighters from parts of northern Syria after Syrian Kurdish authorities claimed a withdrawal had taken place, AFP reported.

“There is information from the Americans that the YPG has withdrawn, that some emplacements were destroyed but these must be confirmed,” Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said, referring to the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) militia. “We want to see all of this for ourselves,” Akar added.

The semi-autonomous Kurdish administration on Tuesday said its forces started to withdraw from outposts along the Turkish border including the Ras al-Ain area.

Turkey and the US this month agreed after difficult negotiations to set up a buffer between the Turkish border and Syrian areas controlled by the YPG. The militia worked closely with the US against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), but Ankara sees it as a “terrorist” offshoot of Kurdish insurgents in Turkey.

