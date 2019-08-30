 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 30 Aug, 2019 13:45 Edited time: 30 Aug, 2019 14:51
Beijing tells Duterte its position on S. China Sea ‘not up for negotiation’ – Philippines
China's President Xi Jinping and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in Manila, November 20, 2018. © Reuters / Mark Cristino / Pool / File Photo

Beijing told visiting Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte that its position on the South China Sea was not up for negotiation, Manila’s spokesman said on Friday.

China claims most of the contested sea, including waters close to Philippine shores. Beijing has rejected a UN-backed international tribunal ruling that said its assertion to the Sea is without legal basis. Duterte has largely set aside the standoff, with tensions high after a Chinese fishing trawler hit and sank a Filipino boat in June in the contested waters, AFP said.

In a meeting between the Philippine leader and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday evening, Xi reiterated his government’s position of not recognizing the tribunal ruling “as well as not budging from its position,” according to Duterte’s spokesman.

The two leaders agreed to work together to “manage” the issue and recognized “the importance of self-restraint and respect for freedom of navigation,” he said.

