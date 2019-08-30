Beijing tells Duterte its position on S. China Sea ‘not up for negotiation’ – Philippines

Beijing told visiting Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte that its position on the South China Sea was not up for negotiation, Manila’s spokesman said on Friday.

China claims most of the contested sea, including waters close to Philippine shores. Beijing has rejected a UN-backed international tribunal ruling that said its assertion to the Sea is without legal basis. Duterte has largely set aside the standoff, with tensions high after a Chinese fishing trawler hit and sank a Filipino boat in June in the contested waters, AFP said.

In a meeting between the Philippine leader and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday evening, Xi reiterated his government’s position of not recognizing the tribunal ruling “as well as not budging from its position,” according to Duterte’s spokesman.

The two leaders agreed to work together to “manage” the issue and recognized “the importance of self-restraint and respect for freedom of navigation,” he said.