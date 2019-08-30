 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

EU welcomes any progress beyond preserving Iran nuclear deal – Mogherini

Published time: 30 Aug, 2019 12:36 Edited time: 30 Aug, 2019 14:05
Get short URL
EU welcomes any progress beyond preserving Iran nuclear deal – Mogherini
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attends a meeting with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini at the EU Council in Brussels, Belgium, May 15, 2018. © Reuters / Thierry Monasse / Pool

The European Union will continue working to preserve the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, but would welcome any progress beyond it, according to the EU foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini.

“My role… is to preserve the full implementation of the existing agreements,” Mogherini said during a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Helsinki, Finland on Friday.

“If something else can be built on it, this would be welcomed and accompanied by the EU,” Reuters quoted her as saying.

The deal has been in jeopardy since the US withdrew from it last year and re-imposed economic sanctions on Iran.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies