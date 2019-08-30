EU welcomes any progress beyond preserving Iran nuclear deal – Mogherini

The European Union will continue working to preserve the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, but would welcome any progress beyond it, according to the EU foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini.

“My role… is to preserve the full implementation of the existing agreements,” Mogherini said during a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Helsinki, Finland on Friday.

“If something else can be built on it, this would be welcomed and accompanied by the EU,” Reuters quoted her as saying.

The deal has been in jeopardy since the US withdrew from it last year and re-imposed economic sanctions on Iran.