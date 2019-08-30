Syrian armed forces to cease fire in Idlib de-escalation zone on Saturday – Russian military

Syrian government forces will unilaterally cease fire in the de-escalation zone in the Idlib region on Saturday morning, the Russian Defense Ministry’s Center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria said on Friday.

To stabilize the situation in the area, an agreement was achieved on the Syrian military’s unilateral ceasefire starting at 6am, August 31, TASS reported, citing the center’s statement.

The ministry also urged armed militant groups in the region to join the ceasefire.

Separately, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was quoted as saying on Friday that the country’s armed forces will leave Syrian territory “if a political settlement” is found there.